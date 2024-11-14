Quentin Grimes News: Delivers 15 points in loss

Grimes notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Jazz.

Grimes got the start in the backcourt alongside Luka Doncic due to the absence of Kyrie Irving (shoulder), and Grimes delivered a strong showing despite the outcome of the game. This was Grimes' best performance by a wide margin in 2024-25, but his upside will be strictly tied to the health of Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks' next game is against the Spurs on Saturday, and Grimes is likely to remain in the starting lineup if Irving is not ready to return to action.