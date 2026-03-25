Quentin Grimes News: Displays defensive chops in win

Grimes logged 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks over 31 minutes during the 76ers' 157-137 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Grimes filled up the box score in Wednesday's blowout win, especially on the defensive end of the floor, where he set a season high with six combined steals and blocks. He took a bit of a step back offensively, scoring less than 15 points for just the third time in his last 10 outings, but that was to expected due to the returns of both Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension). Even as the fourth option, Grimes demonstrated his value to the Sixers on both ends of the floor as the team looks to improve its standing ahead of the Eastern Conference playoffs.