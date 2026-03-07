Quentin Grimes News: Drops 26 points Saturday
Grimes ended with 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 loss to Atlanta.
With VJ Edgecombe dealing with a lumbar contusion, Grimes is experiencing a surge in fantasy value. The 26 points were Grimes' most since the Nov. 30 defeat to the Hawks, and he's now posted at least 16 points in back-to-back games after being held to single digits in his prior three contests. Through 10 appearances as a starter in 2025-26, the 25-year-old swingman has averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per game.
