Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Expected to start sans Doncic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Coach Jason Kidd said Grimes will likely start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Luka Doncic (knee) sidelined, Grimes is expected to draw another spot start. Grimes replaced Kyrie Irving in the starting lineup during Thursday's win in Utah and posted 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes.

Quentin Grimes
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now