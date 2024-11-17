Quentin Grimes News: Expected to start sans Doncic
Coach Jason Kidd said Grimes will likely start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Luka Doncic (knee) sidelined, Grimes is expected to draw another spot start. Grimes replaced Kyrie Irving in the starting lineup during Thursday's win in Utah and posted 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes.
