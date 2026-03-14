Quentin Grimes News: Game-high 28 points vs. Brooklyn

Grimes posted 28 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 win over the Nets on Saturday.

The Nets attempted to make a late run in the fourth quarter, but Grimes kept the 76ers afloat with 15 of his game-high 28 points coming in the fourth quarter. Grimes has struggled from three-point range as of late (2-for-18 from beyond the arc over his last three outings), but the fifth-year pro is working in an elevated role on offense due to the absences of Tyrese Maxey (finger), Kelly Oubre (elbow) and Paul George (suspension). Grimes has started in each of the Sixers' last seven games, and over that span he has averaged 18.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals over 33.1 minutes per game.