Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Game-high 28 points vs. Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Grimes posted 28 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 win over the Nets on Saturday.

The Nets attempted to make a late run in the fourth quarter, but Grimes kept the 76ers afloat with 15 of his game-high 28 points coming in the fourth quarter. Grimes has struggled from three-point range as of late (2-for-18 from beyond the arc over his last three outings), but the fifth-year pro is working in an elevated role on offense due to the absences of Tyrese Maxey (finger), Kelly Oubre (elbow) and Paul George (suspension). Grimes has started in each of the Sixers' last seven games, and over that span he has averaged 18.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals over 33.1 minutes per game.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
NBA
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago