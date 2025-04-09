Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Good to go against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 4:28pm

Grimes (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Washington, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Grimes was originally listed as questionable due to back soreness, but the 2021 first-round pick has been cleared to play in Wednesday's Atlantic Division bout. He has averaged 26.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 37.0 minutes per game since the beginning of April.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
