Quentin Grimes News: Good to go against Wizards

Grimes (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Washington, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Grimes was originally listed as questionable due to back soreness, but the 2021 first-round pick has been cleared to play in Wednesday's Atlantic Division bout. He has averaged 26.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 37.0 minutes per game since the beginning of April.