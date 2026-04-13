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Quentin Grimes News: Hits for 20 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Grimes ended with 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 win over Milwaukee.

With most of the first unit taking a seat in the second half, Grimes was able to take over the backcourt and show his stuff. Grimes would likely be a starter for most teams in the league, and he displayed his playmaking in 19 starting appearances this season. We may not see much from Grimes in Tuesday's play-in game against Orlando, but he'll provide solid second-unit support when needed. Grimes finishes the regular season with averages of 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.9 steals over 75 games played.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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