Quentin Grimes News: Hits for 27 in Sacramento
Grimes logged 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 victory over the Kings.
The fifth-year guard continues to shine for the injury-depleted 76ers. Grimes has started 10 straight games and scored in double digits in nine straight, averaging 21.6 points, 4.4 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 34.1 minutes over that latter stretch.
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