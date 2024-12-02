Quentin Grimes News: Impresses in win over Portland

Grimes racked up 28 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 137-131 win over Portland.

Grimes topped his season-high scoring mark for a third straight game, and this was the first time he reached the 25-point plateau all season long. Grimes got the start in the backcourt due to the absence of Kyrie Irving (shoulder), and with Klay Thompson (foot) and Naji Marshall (illness) being less than 100 percent healthy as well, Grimes could remain in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies. Grimes will remain a solid fantasy play in all formats as long as he remains in the starting lineup.