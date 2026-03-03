Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Joining starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Grimes is starting Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Grimes will step into the starting lineup for Kelly Oubre, who is out Tuesday due to an illness. Grimes has seen substantial work off the bench lately, averaging 26.4 minutes in his last 10 appearances, and he could see an increase in his workload against San Antonio with Philly playing short handed.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
