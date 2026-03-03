Quentin Grimes News: Joining starting five
Grimes is starting Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Grimes will step into the starting lineup for Kelly Oubre, who is out Tuesday due to an illness. Grimes has seen substantial work off the bench lately, averaging 26.4 minutes in his last 10 appearances, and he could see an increase in his workload against San Antonio with Philly playing short handed.
