Quentin Grimes News: Keeps impressive stretch alive

Grimes notched 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Hawks.

Grimes reached the 25-point mark for the eighth game in a row, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say Grimes has been the Sixers' best player since the beginning of March. He opened up the month with a 44-point masterpiece in a win over the Warriors and hasn't slowed down since then, averaging a robust 28.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 12 contests since the beginning of the month.