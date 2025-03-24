Quentin Grimes News: Keeps impressive stretch alive
Grimes notched 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Hawks.
Grimes reached the 25-point mark for the eighth game in a row, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say Grimes has been the Sixers' best player since the beginning of March. He opened up the month with a 44-point masterpiece in a win over the Warriors and hasn't slowed down since then, averaging a robust 28.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 12 contests since the beginning of the month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now