Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Leads charge in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 8:58am

Grimes racked up 25 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 victory over the Jazz.

The fourth-year guard tied Lonnie Walker for the team lead in scoring. With Kyle Lowry (hip) and Eric Gordon (wrist) both sidelined, Grimes has started 10 straight games, and his usage has only increased in March with Tyrese Maxey (back) and Paul George (groin) also banged up. Despite a few inconsistent performances, Grimes has averaged 18.9 points, 5.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals during his starting stint while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
