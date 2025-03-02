Quentin Grimes News: Leads charge with career-high 44

Grimes finished with a career-high 44 points (18-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 victory over the Warriors.

The Sixers ended a nine-game losing streak thanks mainly to Grimes, who blew past his previous personal best of 36 points, set in April 2023 while he was still a Knick. The fourth-year guard could see his usage increase with Joel Embiid (knee) ruled out for the rest of the season -- Grimes has started six straight games and reached 30 points twice in that span, although he scored a total of only 40 points in the other four contests combined.