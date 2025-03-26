Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes News: Leads in scoring in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 6:54pm

Grimes amassed 22 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 loss to the Wizards.

Grimes returned Wednesday after resting in the previous contest, leading all 76ers in scoring and threes made, to go along with a pair of steals on the defensive end. Grimes has connected on four or more threes in 12 outings, including in two of his last four contests. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in nine straight appearances.

