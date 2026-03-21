Quentin Grimes News: Leads Philly in scoring

Grimes closed with 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 victory over the Jazz.

Grimes has embraced the role of being one of the 76ers' primary offensive weapons alongside VJ Edgecombe due to the absence of star players like Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension). The numbers back Grimes, as he has scored at least 25 points in four of his last five appearances. Since moving to the starting lineup on March 3, Grimes is averaging 20.1 points per game, and he should continue to handle a sizable workload on offense as long as the aforementioned star trio remains out.