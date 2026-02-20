Quentin Grimes News: Leads second unit in return

Grimes (illness) tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes Thursday in the 76ers' 117-107 loss to the Hawks.

Grimes had missed the 76ers' final two games prior to the All-Star break while recovering from an illness, but he was able to reprise his normal role as the club's sixth man in its first game of the second half. The 25-year-old paced the second unit in scoring and made a rare contribution in the blocks category. With Paul George (suspension) out until March 25, Grimes should be able to maintain a 25-to-30-minute role off the bench, but fantasy managers in 12-team leagues or shallower should view him mainly as a streaming option for three-pointers and free-throw percentage rather than a must-roster player.