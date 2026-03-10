Quentin Grimes News: Lives at charity stripe in win
Grimes logged 23 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during the 76ers' 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.
Grimes struggled from deep, but he was rewarded for his aggressiveness with a season-high 11 made free throws. He's scored at least 23 points in two of his last three outings, and the fifth-year pro should continue to operate in an expanded role in the absences of Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension).
