Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Lives at charity stripe in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Grimes logged 23 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during the 76ers' 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Grimes struggled from deep, but he was rewarded for his aggressiveness with a season-high 11 made free throws. He's scored at least 23 points in two of his last three outings, and the fifth-year pro should continue to operate in an expanded role in the absences of Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension).

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
