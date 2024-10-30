Quentin Grimes News: Makes trio of threes

Grimes ended with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 win over Minnesota.

Grimes entered Tuesday's contest having missed his first three three-point attempts of the season. The 24-year-old has the upside to become a consistent shooter in the Mavericks' offense, but his role will be inconsistent if his shot isn't falling.