Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Modest production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Grimes logged six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Grimes continues to be more of a passenger than a valuable contributor, scoring no more than seven points for the sixth time in his past eight games. While this was an impressive road victory, Grimes will have to find something on the offensive end if Philadelphia hopes to push Boston all the way. The two teams will now head to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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