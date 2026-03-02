Quentin Grimes News: Muted output in defeat
Grimes had five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.
After getting off to a hot start in 2025-26, Grimes is struggling to produce outside of the scoring department. Over his last six appearances, the swingman has averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.4 percent from downtown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1119 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2932 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More