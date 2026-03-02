Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Muted output in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:41am

Grimes had five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.

After getting off to a hot start in 2025-26, Grimes is struggling to produce outside of the scoring department. Over his last six appearances, the swingman has averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.4 percent from downtown.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
35 days ago