Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Grimes won't start Saturday's game against the Hornets, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

With Tyrese Maxey (finger) back in the lineup following a 10-game absence, Grimes will retreat to the second unit. Over six appearances off the bench since the All-Star break, the 25-year-old guard has averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 26.3 minutes per tilt.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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