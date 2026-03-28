Quentin Grimes News: Not starting Saturday
Grimes won't start Saturday's game against the Hornets, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
With Tyrese Maxey (finger) back in the lineup following a 10-game absence, Grimes will retreat to the second unit. Over six appearances off the bench since the All-Star break, the 25-year-old guard has averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 26.3 minutes per tilt.
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