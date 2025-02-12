Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Notches 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 9:57am

Grimes posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Raptors.

Grimes appears to be fitting in nicely with his new team. Across three games with the 76ers, Grimes holds averages of 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers. He's likely due for some positive regression with his shot as well, as he hit just 27.8 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch -- he's a career 37.4 percent shooter from deep.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now