Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Poor shooting display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Grimes supplied six points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 123-105 loss to the Celtics.

Grimes opened the month of March with a 44-point performance against the Warriors on March 1 and also posted a 30-point effort versus the Timberwolves on Tuesday, but he couldn't come near those numbers in this one. Grimes had an awful shooting performance, but at least he salvaged some value due to his contributions in other categories, such as rebounds and assists. Grimes will aim to bounce back when the 76ers take on the Jazz on Sunday.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
