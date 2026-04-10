Quentin Grimes News: Pops for 20 off bench Thursday
Grimes supplied 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 113-102 loss to Houston.
It's the first time since March 21 that the fifth-year guard has scored at least 20 points. Grimes has returned to the second unit with Tyrese Maxey back in action, and over the last seven games off the bench he's averaging just 9.4 points, 3.0 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.1 threes in 25.0 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 46 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 37 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2813 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2516 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 2516 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More