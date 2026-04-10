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Quentin Grimes News: Pops for 20 off bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Grimes supplied 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 113-102 loss to Houston.

It's the first time since March 21 that the fifth-year guard has scored at least 20 points. Grimes has returned to the second unit with Tyrese Maxey back in action, and over the last seven games off the bench he's averaging just 9.4 points, 3.0 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.1 threes in 25.0 minutes.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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