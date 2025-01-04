Quentin Grimes News: Pops for team-high 26 against Cavs

Grimes produced 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 134-122 loss to the Cavaliers.

Making his second start in the last three games while Kyrie Irving has been battling an illness, Grimes led the Mavs in scoring with his best offensive performance since he dropped 28 points on the Blazers back on Dec. 1. The fourth-year guard has seen his court time and usage boosted with Luka Doncic (calf) sidelined, and Grimes has attempted double-digit shots in four straight games while averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.3 combined steals and blocks in 31.0 minutes a contest during that span. Doncic isn't expected back until some time in February, making Grimes an intriguing fantasy option for the next month or more.