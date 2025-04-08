Quentin Grimes News: Productive again Monday

Grimes contributed 29 points (11-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 117-105 loss to the Heat.

The fourth-year guard continues to be the focal point of the 76ers' offense in the absence of Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (groin). Grimes has topped 20 points in 13 of his last 14 appearances, averaging 27.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4. boards, 3.7 threes and 1.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 40.6 percent from long distance.