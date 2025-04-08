Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Productive again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 7:18am

Grimes contributed 29 points (11-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 117-105 loss to the Heat.

The fourth-year guard continues to be the focal point of the 76ers' offense in the absence of Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (groin). Grimes has topped 20 points in 13 of his last 14 appearances, averaging 27.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4. boards, 3.7 threes and 1.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 40.6 percent from long distance.

