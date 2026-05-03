Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Quiet again offensively Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 11:56am

Grimes produced three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 win over the Celtics in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Grimes logged 26 minutes off the bench in this contest, more than the rest of the reserves combined. However, he scored only three points, his second-lowest mark of the postseason. The 25-year-old averaged 7.1 points, 3.4 rebound and 2.3 assists across 22.4 minutes in the series with the Celtics. While Grimes should continue to get plenty of work in the second round versus the Knicks, his lack of consistency on the scoring end is an issue for fantasy managers.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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