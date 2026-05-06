Quentin Grimes News: Quiet offensively once again
Grimes produced seven points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Grimes led the bench in minutes once again. However, he didn't do much to show for it, contributing only seven points. With a combined 12 points in the last two games, the 25-year-old will look to turn it around in Game 3 on Friday night. While Grimes can get hot from a production standpoint, his volatility on the scoring end doesn't make him an appealing option for fantasy managers, even with the potential for more offensive opportunities if Joel Embiid (hip, ankle) misses another game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 24 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 306 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 432 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 333 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2839 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More