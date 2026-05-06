Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Quiet offensively once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Grimes produced seven points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Grimes led the bench in minutes once again. However, he didn't do much to show for it, contributing only seven points. With a combined 12 points in the last two games, the 25-year-old will look to turn it around in Game 3 on Friday night. While Grimes can get hot from a production standpoint, his volatility on the scoring end doesn't make him an appealing option for fantasy managers, even with the potential for more offensive opportunities if Joel Embiid (hip, ankle) misses another game.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
32 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
Rotowire Staff
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
39 days ago