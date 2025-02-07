Quentin Grimes News: Scores 14 points in team debut

Grimes tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 125-112 loss to the Pistons.

Grimes made his 76ers debut Friday after being traded by the Mavericks on Tuesday, and the fourth-year wingman led the bench in both minutes and points. Grimes should have a sizeable reserve role with Philadelphia as a depth wing behind Paul George and Kelly Oubre.