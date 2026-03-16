Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Scores season-high 31 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Grimes chipped in 31 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The 76ers were without star players Tyrese Maxey (finger), Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension), but Grimes stepped up and not only carried Philadelphia to victory, but he also posted a season-high mark in scoring. Grimes has scored 20-plus points in four of his last six appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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