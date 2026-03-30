Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Serviceable effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Grimes contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-109 loss to the Heat.

Grimes logged 32 minutes in the loss, continuing to play a meaningful role despite the fact that Philadelphia is running with a relatively injury-free rotation. While it does appear as though he could flirt with 28 minutes per game moving forward, his fantasly value is likely to be limited to streaming, as opposed to being a must-roster player.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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