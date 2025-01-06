Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes News: Slides to bench Monday

RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Grimes will come off the bench in Monday's game against Memphis, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie will both retreat to the bench in favor of Naji Marshall and Maxi Kleber, as the Mavericks will go without a traditional point guard in the starting five on Monday. Over his last five outings (two starts), Grimes has averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 30.6 minutes per game.

Quentin Grimes
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
