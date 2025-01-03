Quentin Grimes News: Starting vs. Cleveland

Grimes is in the starting unit for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Mavericks will have to rely on two backups in their backcourt since Grimes will start alongside Spencer Dinwiddie due to the absences of Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (illness). Grimes is averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game when deployed in a starting role this season.