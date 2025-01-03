Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Starting vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Grimes is in the starting unit for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Mavericks will have to rely on two backups in their backcourt since Grimes will start alongside Spencer Dinwiddie due to the absences of Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (illness). Grimes is averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game when deployed in a starting role this season.

Quentin Grimes
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now