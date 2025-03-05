Quentin Grimes News: Strikes for game-high 30 on Tuesday

Grimes posted a game-high 30 points (12-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 loss to Minnesota.

With Tyrese Maxey (back) out and Paul George (groin) forced from Tuesday's game after three quarters, Grimes once again had to shoulder the scoring load for the Sixers. The fourth-year guard has produced at least 30 points in three of eight contests since moving into the starting lineup, averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 55.0 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from long distance. Neither Maxey nor George may be out for long, but Grimes could remain a big part of the Philly offense even after they are back on the court.