Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Subdued finish to 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Grimes posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Following an impressive finish to 2024-25 with Philadelphia, Grimes ended up settling for a one-year deal with the 76ers for 2025-26 and turned in an up-and-down campaign. It remains to be seen if he'll command a multi-year deal ahead of 2026-27, whether it be with Philadelphia or elsewhere. Over 75 regular-season games, Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per tilt.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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