Quentin Grimes News: Substantial playing time continues

Grimes ended Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Celtics with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes.

Grimes continues to play significant minutes for a 76ers team that's struggled to stay healthy in 2024-25, and his seven rebounds paced the starting lineup Thursday. Over five games since heading to Philadelphia, Grimes has averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes. The 24-year-old sharpshooter should be able to maintain a steady role in the first unit as long as both Justin Edwards (ankle) and Eric Gordon (wrist) stay on the shelf.