Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Tables 17 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Grimes posted 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three steals over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 137-136 victory over the Pelicans.

Grimes had a productive night off the bench, scoring at least 17 points for the second time in the past three games. Despite moving into a substantial role following a calf injury to Luka Doncic, Grimes has been unable to produce at a consistent level. Over the past month, he is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 26.5 minutes per game.

Quentin Grimes
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now