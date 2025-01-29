Quentin Grimes News: Tables 17 points in win

Grimes posted 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three steals over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 137-136 victory over the Pelicans.

Grimes had a productive night off the bench, scoring at least 17 points for the second time in the past three games. Despite moving into a substantial role following a calf injury to Luka Doncic, Grimes has been unable to produce at a consistent level. Over the past month, he is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 26.5 minutes per game.