Quentin Grimes News: Team-high 17 points
Grimes chipped in 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to Cleveland.
Grimes led the 76ers with 17 points, playing at least 30 minutes for the third straight game. While it has been a disappointing campaign for Grimes, injuries to both Tyrese Maxey (finger) and VJ Edgecombe (back) could see Grimes playing a sizeable role for the foreseeable future. With another four games still to come this week, Grimes figures to be a popular short-term addition to just about any fantasy squad.
