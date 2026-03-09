Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Team-high 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Grimes chipped in 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to Cleveland.

Grimes led the 76ers with 17 points, playing at least 30 minutes for the third straight game. While it has been a disappointing campaign for Grimes, injuries to both Tyrese Maxey (finger) and VJ Edgecombe (back) could see Grimes playing a sizeable role for the foreseeable future. With another four games still to come this week, Grimes figures to be a popular short-term addition to just about any fantasy squad.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago