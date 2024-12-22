Quentin Grimes News: Top scorer in move back to bench

Grimes posted 20 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 victory over the Clippers.

Grimes reverted to the bench in Saturday's outing due to the return of Kyrie Irving (shoulder), and the former led all Dallas players in scoring while leading all bench players in rebounds in a strong showing. Grimes has surpassed the 20-point mark in four contests this season, but this was his first while coming off the bench.