Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Will play against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 3:00pm

Grimes (back) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After missing Monday's game against the Hornets, Grimes will get back on the floor Wednesday for the Mavericks against Minnesota. The 24-year-old is having a solid season off the bench for Dallas, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.5 percent from the field and a career-high 39.5 percent from deep.

Quentin Grimes
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now