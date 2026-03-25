Quentin Grimes News: Will play Wednesday
Grimes (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
An illness prevented Grimes from playing against the Thunder on Monday. The fifth-year pro has recovered enough to return Wednesday, and while he's started in each of his last 11 outings, it's unclear what his role will look like moving forward due to the return of Paul George from a 25-game suspension.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 232 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 187 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1510 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds12 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quentin Grimes See More