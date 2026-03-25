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Quentin Grimes News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Grimes (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

An illness prevented Grimes from playing against the Thunder on Monday. The fifth-year pro has recovered enough to return Wednesday, and while he's started in each of his last 11 outings, it's unclear what his role will look like moving forward due to the return of Paul George from a 25-game suspension.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
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