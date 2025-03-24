Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes News: Will rest Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 12:18pm

Grimes won't play Monday against the Pelicans due to rest.

After recording 26 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Hawks, Grimes will get the night off for maintenance on the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Grimes joining a crowded injury report, players such as Ricky Council, Jared Butler, Justin Edwards and Chuma Okeke could see additional minutes.

