Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes News: Won't go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Grimes (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Toronto, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Grimes will get the night off during the second leg of the club's back-to-back set. He posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Heat. Lonnie Walker and Jalen Hood-Schifino are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Grimes being sidelined.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
