Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson Injury: Chance to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Jackson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Jackson has missed the Pacers' last two games due to right calf soreness, though there's a chance that he could suit up for Sunday's road contest. He's averaged 21.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break, and if Jackson is unable to play, then those minutes would be absorbed by the likes of Kam Jones and Ben Sheppard.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
131 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
November 27, 2024
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022