Quenton Jackson Injury: Chance to return Sunday

Jackson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Jackson has missed the Pacers' last two games due to right calf soreness, though there's a chance that he could suit up for Sunday's road contest. He's averaged 21.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break, and if Jackson is unable to play, then those minutes would be absorbed by the likes of Kam Jones and Ben Sheppard.