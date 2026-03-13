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Quenton Jackson Injury: Out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Jackson (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.

This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Jackson, which should result in extended minutes for Taelon Peter. Jackson's next chance to play will come Sunday in Milwaukee.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
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