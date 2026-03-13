Quenton Jackson Injury: Questionable for Friday

Jackson (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Jackson has been listed as questionable for the second half of Indiana's back-to-back as he continues to work through right calf soreness. After missing Thursday's loss to Phoenix, his improved status suggests the team is holding out hope he can return for tonight's matchup against New York. With Andrew Nembhard (back/neck) also questionable and Indiana on an 11-game losing streak, Jackson's availability would provide a much-needed offensive spark for a depleted backcourt.