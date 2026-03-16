Quenton Jackson Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Jackson (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Jackson returned from a two-game absence Sunday but is now iffy for Tuesday's contest due to a right calf strain. He could see an uptick in playing time if active, with Andrew Nembhard (calf), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Ben Sheppard (ankle) also listed as questionable. However, Kam Jones could be the one to see increased opportunities if Jackson is ultimately ruled out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 124 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2420 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3133 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27November 27, 2024
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More