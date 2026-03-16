Quenton Jackson Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Jackson (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Jackson returned from a two-game absence Sunday but is now iffy for Tuesday's contest due to a right calf strain. He could see an uptick in playing time if active, with Andrew Nembhard (calf), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Ben Sheppard (ankle) also listed as questionable. However, Kam Jones could be the one to see increased opportunities if Jackson is ultimately ruled out.