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Quenton Jackson Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 11:46am

Jackson (calf) won't play Sunday versus the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

This will be Jackson's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's meeting with the Knicks. Kam Jones will have the opportunity for some extended minutes with Jackson out.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
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