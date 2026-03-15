Quenton Jackson Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Jackson (calf) won't play Sunday versus the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
This will be Jackson's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's meeting with the Knicks. Kam Jones will have the opportunity for some extended minutes with Jackson out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2419 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3132 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27November 27, 2024
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More