Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Jackson is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Phoenix due to right calf soreness.

Jackson is expected to miss the opening end of a back-to-back set Thursday due to a calf issue. Jackson is one of several Pacers' players on the injury report, so it's uncertain who'll pick up the slack if Jackson is inactive.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
