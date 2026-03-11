Quenton Jackson Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday
Jackson is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Phoenix due to right calf soreness.
Jackson is expected to miss the opening end of a back-to-back set Thursday due to a calf issue. Jackson is one of several Pacers' players on the injury report, so it's uncertain who'll pick up the slack if Jackson is inactive.
